The New York disaster emergency declared in March 2020 ends today, Friday, June 25, which means public boards are required to meet in person and to welcome the public for in-person access.
After 15 long months of staring at screens, we are excited for the return of in-person meetings, with CDC protocols as necessary.
There has been a plus side to being virtual, however. we have seen a dramatic increase in public engagement during the emergency, as school boards and town/village boards maintained remote public access to meetings via online platforms like Zoom and Youtube or by teleconferencing.
In Edgemont, for example, the number of people participating in school board meetings greatly expanded during the pandemic, ranging from 100 to 1,200 views on YouTube during a session or online afterwards, compared with the handful of people who typically came to a meeting in person.
Without virtual options, it’s probably a safe bet that public participation won’t be as robust as it has been. That’s why, according to school board president Alec Clarke, Edgemont is committed to continuing to broadcast and record school board meetings and to provide options for public access. It hasn’t yet decided the best way to do so, but will likely offer a hybrid — those in the room will have an opportunity to ask questions in person, and others can tune in to watch via YouTube and, as they did throughout the pandemic, submit questions in advance or in real-time via an online spreadsheet.
Scarsdale Schools, however, has no plan to offer post-pandemic virtual participation at this point. In late May we were told that, according to Scarsdale Schools’ attorneys, virtual participation was not permitted under the law. But, as Alissa Baum, president of Scarsdale League of Women Voters, stated at the June 21 school board meeting, “The Open Meetings Law … requires that the government’s business occurs in public, so that voters can see their officials’ deliberations and resulting actions … There is no legal reason to discontinue the use of virtual public comment, simply because it is virtual in nature. In fact, if the School Board seeks to uphold the spirit of the law, virtual public comment should be allowed, as it provides to those community members who might otherwise not be able to attend meetings the opportunity to remain engaged with the school district.”
According to the New York Committee on Open Government, which has been flooded with questions from boards and the media this week on this topic, nothing prohibits a public body from offering a remote option in addition to the live option that’s required under the open meetings law.
Will our local government entities follow suit?
Scarsdale Village Manager Steve Pappalardo told us the village attorney said there’s no allowable option to offer Zoom meetings for the board itself, but the village is looking into ways to offer phone-in calls to Rutherford Hall.
Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said he wants to take a hybrid approach, with Zoom access at each meeting so residents can watch and call in comments, and he intends to ask the governor’s office to authorize greater participation options.
Coincidentally, the New York legislature passed two open government bills this session — sponsored by Assemblymember Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) and State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan(D-North Hills) — to ensure that meeting documents are made available to the public prior to a public meeting and ensure that minutes from public meetings are posted online in a timely fashion. In addition, Paulin has introduced a bill (A. 6863) to amend the Open Meetings Law with language to clarify that “any meeting of a public body that is open to the public that allows for public comment shall provide for an opportunity for the public to comment in real time by any available means during the time allocated for public comment.”
We agree with Paulin and the League that vigorous public engagement is essential and as Baum said, “maintaining virtual public comment is one more avenue through which the School Board can broaden the public’s access to and participation in School Board meetings.”
We urge the schools and each of our local decision-making boards to consider continuing virtual public comment, because we know that democracy depends on open participation.
