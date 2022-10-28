Starting Saturday, Oct. 29, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to make history by voting to approve the largest environmental bond act in state history: the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 (aka Proposition 1). The first of its kind in more than 25 years, the act seeks to invest $4.2 billion in state-issued bonds to improve current infrastructure to better prepare the state from natural disasters caused by climate change.

If passed, the measure will direct at least $1.5 billion for climate change mitigation, $1.1 billion for restoration and flood risk reduction, $650 million for water quality and infrastructure, and $650 million for open space conservation and recreation. There will also be $300 million in unallocated funds.

