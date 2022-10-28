Starting Saturday, Oct. 29, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to make history by voting to approve the largest environmental bond act in state history: the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 (aka Proposition 1). The first of its kind in more than 25 years, the act seeks to invest $4.2 billion in state-issued bonds to improve current infrastructure to better prepare the state from natural disasters caused by climate change.
If passed, the measure will direct at least $1.5 billion for climate change mitigation, $1.1 billion for restoration and flood risk reduction, $650 million for water quality and infrastructure, and $650 million for open space conservation and recreation. There will also be $300 million in unallocated funds.
The bond act has drawn strong bipartisan support, which we think it deserves.
The list of qualifying projects that would be authorized by the bond act is nothing if not comprehensive. Some details organized by major categories:
Clean water: The bond act will help protect clean drinking water by replacing lead pipes, expanding sewers, updating water treatment plants and preventing runoff and pollution.
Open space: The bond act will conserve open space, protect family farms and expand access to parks, campgrounds and nature centers.
Green jobs: Fixing roads, updating sewers, replacing pipes, retrofitting buildings — these projects are likely to create more than 84,000 jobs and $8.7 billion in project spending, findings applauded by environmental advocates and labor and industry leaders.
Environmental justice: At least 35% to 40% of total funding will be directed to communities disproportionately affected by climate change and water and air pollution.
Climate change mitigation: Green building projects, projects to increase energy efficiency or renewable energy on state-owned properties, zero-emission school buses, urban forestry projects, such as forest and habitat restoration and tree planting.
Locally, state and county legislators have voiced strong support for the measure. It is also supported by a broad coalition of environmental, labor and civic organizations. The list is growing by the day. Three weeks ago, the League of Women Voters passed a resolution in support of the bond act. Last week, the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee endorsed it. And this week, Scarsdale’s board of trustees unanimously passed a supportive resolution.
Scarsdale’s Conservation Advisory Council chair Michelle Sterling said the bond act is New York’s chance to fulfill the goals of the NYS Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which passed in 2019. “This is our opportunity to to help our environment in a major way both in the short and long term. It will support waste-reduction efforts — an area near and dear to us in Scarsdale — renewable energy generation and a green economy, and infrastructure projects to protect our water, soil and air … Although it’s a large amount of money to spend, it will reduce the likelihood of far greater amounts spent going forward for damage control.”
The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee is supportive, according to chair Myra Saul, who said many of the projects to be funded by the bond act are too expensive to be undertaken by one municipality alone, and it has an “environmental justice component” while providing many jobs.
Opponents of the bond act are hard to find. But Scarsdale Republican Town Committee chair Linda Killian said voters should reject the bond act and “insist on fiscal responsibility.”
“There is no question that New York needs to upgrade its clean water delivery and sewer systems. Proposal 1 will add to our state’s perilous debt load when there are other alternatives, like using the $1 billion Gov. Hochul directed to the Buffalo Bills’ stadium,” Killian said.
New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar raised strong objections as well. “New Yorkers do not need another $4.2 billion in public debt, [which] together with its resulting debt service, due to actions by the Federal Reserve, will be issued at the highest interest rates New Yorkers have seen in decades,” he said, noting New York State’s “reputation for unchecked spending” and the possibility of the Legislature spending all of the $4.2 billion on projects that “should be paid with existing authorized debt, new federal sources, and pay as you go where possible.”
Of course, any undertaking that involves spending billions of state dollars is not above scrutiny, and New York residents still must hold the state and our elected representatives accountable for providing the necessary transparency and oversight of this critically important, yet costly, investment.
But clearly this bond act is a once-in-a-generation investment that will benefit our children and their children. On Election Day, voters will need to take an extra step to locate the proposition on their ballots, where it appears on the reverse side. So flip your ballot and vote yes.
