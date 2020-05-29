Eligible voters by now should have received mail-in ballots for the upcoming school budget and school board vote. This year’s election will take place by mail with no in-person voting due to the pandemic.
Scarsdale School District’s proposed 2020-21 budget of $162.7 million, a 1.19% increase over the 2019-20 budget, is a lean budget that amounts to about $382 for the average homeowner in Scarsdale and $558 for those in Mamaroneck Strip. The burden on taxpayers’ cash flow will be eased a bit, thanks to the Village Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote May 26 that allows residents to pay school taxes in two installments, rather than in one lump sum in September.
Passing the budget, which has been pared down multiple times since the COVID-19 health and economic crisis hit in mid-March, is critical to ensure all our students continue to receive the best education possible. The district is already facing potentially deep state-aid cuts. A defeated budget would require the district to implement a contingency budget. Given the delay in the voting date, there’s insufficient time for another vote on a reduced budget should the first one not pass. A contingency budget will require a $2.5 million reduction in the tax levy for the next school year. It would force the district to cut equipment and leasing expenditures, and impose building use fees on all outside groups, including PTAs and the Scarsdale Adult School. The district would have to cut capital expenses and teaching personnel — cuts that would substantially change Scarsdale’s educational program.
Residents without students in the schools contribute their taxes to the education of their neighbors’ kids, which is as it should be. It’s on all of us to support the students of today who will become our leaders of tomorrow. Excellent schools also boost the value of your home. Overwhelmingly, people move to Scarsdale for the exceptional schools, considered to be one of the best districts in the country. If we fail to pass this budget, it is likely to reduce the value of your home by significantly more than $3,820 (average tax increase per homeowner multiplied over 10 years).
Do it to protect the education of your children or do it to protect your investment: when you get your ballot, vote Yes on the budget and return it by mail in sufficient time for it to be delivered to the School District clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Note: the ballot must be received by June 9 — regardless of when it was postmarked.
Two of three
The second part of the mail-in ballot is the school board election, which, along with the budget vote, was moved back to June 9.
Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the Scarsdale Board of Education, each seeking a two-year term. Two candidates, Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, were nominated by the SBNC In January, after a comprehensive search and the vetting of a number of potential candidates. We expected to see a routine election without any degree of campaigning and probably low voter turnout, as is often the case in local elections.
But that changed three weeks ago, when independent candidate Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez entered the race.
To help you assess each candidate’s record and qualifications, we urge you to tune in via Zoom to the school board candidates forum, sponsored by the Scarsdale League of Women Voters on Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m. Submit questions to the league by noon Saturday May 30 at https://bit.ly/2XO9z9p.
This election was thrown at everybody at the last minute. The school district had to scramble to put out its public notices. Voters must understand that, although the ballots are due June 9, one cannot predict the reliability of the post office, so we urge voters to make their choices — they can vote for any two of the three candidates — and put the ballot in the mail in time for June 9 delivery.
This election is a moving target for all of us. Under ordinary circumstances, some of the letters to the editor wouldn’t have been published this week, but given the lack of time leading up to the election, we ran nearly every letter we received. We urge the community to continue the debate on our website. Submit letters at www.scarsdalenews.com, using the Contact Us link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.