Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings have given structure and meaning to our days. We depend on his daily reveal of the latest COVID-19 data and his calming reassurance that New York is tough and we’ve got this.
But since declaring a state of emergency on March 7, he’s also issued executive orders that have significantly disrupted things, like graduations and school elections.
This year all school budget votes, normally held in mid-May, were postponed March 30 by executive order with a vague indication they would be rescheduled in June. Then on May 1, Gov. Cuomo announced the new date, June 9, exclusively with mail-in balloting. The short notice and by-mail ballots created havoc as school districts had to scramble to put together legal notices, print and send a massive amount of paper ballots with two envelopes — one to enclose the ballot and one pre-stamped, pre-addressed return envelope — and prepare and send all required budget information to the public.
School officials found most printing companies were unable to meet demand on short notice, which meant some school districts faced delays in the prepping and sending of election materials.
To complicate matters, the order eliminated the traditional requirement that board of education candidates collect petition signatures, but candidates had to file their petitions by May 10 — 30 days before the election, which put school board hopefuls and their campaigns into overdrive.
Complaints about delayed ballots led the Governor on June 7 to extend the deadline to June 16 for mailed ballots. In response Scarsdale and Edgemont Schools added lockboxes at the district offices to receive hand-delivered ballots — but only on June 8 and 9.
Adding to the mayhem, on Wednesday — the day after the original June 9 election deadline — Gov. Cuomo again changed course at the 11th hour. Responding to legislators’ pleas that started in mid-May to fix the disruption of the school voting process, he promised to set a date sometime in late July when school budgets could go back to voters if defeated the first time around. The possibility of having a revised budget and revote is standard procedure in normal times. But until this week, the executive orders never said that a revote would be an option.
While the governor’s action may not change whether a school budget is approved or not, it certainly has effected the count of yeas and nays. Some who voted yes to make the June 9 deadline might have voted no, had they known there would be a second chance to force the school to present a revised budget to voters that better reflects their priorities in these complicated times.
Maybe some people would have voted differently but instead, they voted amid uncertainty about what might happen if the outcome of the vote forced the district to adopt a contingency budget.
By now thousands of residents have already voted. It’s not too late if you haven’t. We learned that anyone who has not yet voted can hand deliver his or her ballot to the postal clerk at the main Scarsdale Post Office on Chase Road as late as Tuesday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. because district employees are retrieving ballots there before 5 p.m. However, at this point, if a voter puts the ballot in a mail slot or mailbox on a street, the ballot would probably not get to the district before the deadline. The bottom line is, procrastinators can still exercise their right vote but time is running out.
Granted, there is no New York playbook for dealing with a pandemic. But Albany is building the plane as it’s flying it. Government officials need to be smart — to use one of Gov. Cuomo’s favorite phrases — to work collaboratively and to think through the details. And before they do anything that impacts elections, they should listen carefully to voters’ service groups like the League of Women Voters. We hope to see well-reasoned, better-timed election-related decisions in the weeks and months ahead.
