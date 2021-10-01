Scarsdale Forum, the local policy think tank, is recommending a “wait and see” approach with regard to permitting marijuana businesses in the village of Scarsdale. We urge residents to read the Forum’s 30-page report on the topic, its conculsions, appendices and look through the resources in the end notes, then tune into the village work session on the topic later this month.
There’s a lot to consider on this very complicated topic. The Forum report, which was released to the public Sept. 23, will be presented to the broader Forum membership for a vote on Oct. 7. It contains three crucial recommendations:
• The village should opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries prior to Dec. 31, which in turn allows the village to opt in at any time thereafter. The New York State cannabis regulatory framework is still to be formulated, and until that is established and sales begin in the state, there’s not enough information to weigh the pros and cons of permitting cannabis establishments in the village.
• The village should pass a law prohibiting smoking and vaping of tobacco and cannabis on all village-owned property and all outdoor public spaces in the village not covered by the restrictions in the New York Public Health Law.
• The village should pass a law prohibiting oral consumption by recreational users and the possession of open containers of cannabis “edibles,” capsules and oils (which differs from CBD products) on village-owned property and all public spaces in the village.
We can understand the allure of marijuana products and their popularity. But the big concern, in our view, is the negative effect on teens when marijuana products are easily available, including a “lower perception of risk” and a “normalization” of use — concerns that should not be underestimated. It’s well documented that THC usage affects teens’ brain development, and can negatively impact memory, anxiety, motor coordination, judgment and driving ability. It also tends to increase sexual behaviors that can facilitate the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, according to sources in the Forum report.
With a code change in 2019, the village barred the sale of vaping products “within 1,000 feet of schools, religious institutions or other places frequented by youth.” So it’s a sure bet the village would never allow dispensaries to be located near places frequented by children and teens, if at some later date the village decided to allow licensed marijuana outlets to operate here. But as the Forum report points out, it is not clear whether the state would allow the village to apply the same restrictive zoning rules to marijuana shops that it approved for vape shops. And it’s doubtful any local zoning restrictions would discourage Scarsdale’s youth from using marijuana products anyway.
Some might argue we need the tax revenue from marijuana sales. But it’s not likely to amount to much. Of the 4% tax on marijuana sales, Westchester County gets 25%, and the village 75%. So for every $1 million in sales, the village would get $30,000. Taking that a step further, according to Atheneum Collective, a digital marketing firm cited in the Forum report, the average dispensary income is about $3 million per year. That means one dispensary in Scarsdale might generate just $90,000 a year on average for Scarsdale, which currently gets about $4 million in nonproperty tax revenue annually.
As a practical matter, now that it is legal, Scarsdale adults over age 21 can get marijuana delivered, or even to grow it themselves within the legal limits. So is there even a need for a dispensary or a consumption site in the village? If the eventual decision is “yes,” any dispensary would have to be licensed by the state and strictly regulated.
Now is the time to consider the health and safety risks, the potential costs of increased public safety and the need for broad community education about marijuana; and to consider whether the costs might outweigh any tax revenue licensed marijuana businesses might generate.
The village board of trustees will hold a work session in October and will gather public feedback on this topic before deciding whether to opt out by the Dec. 31 deadline. Some of our Westchester neighbors, including Eastchester, Larchmont, Ardsley and Bronxville, have already opted out. We urge our local board of trustees to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.