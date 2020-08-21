Fair elections and an inclusive voting process are on a lot of minds these days. Like millions of Americans, we’re horrified by the federal government’s ill-advised moves to curtail the U.S. Postal Service under the apparent guise of “efficiency,” just as the country is about to experience a record number of mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 crisis.
If the sight of removing blue mailboxes from street corners or high-speed mail sorting machines from postal facilities leaves you seeing red, there is something you can do here in Westchester to help the voting process go smoothly during the upcoming general elections: become a poll worker.
Because of COVID-19, New York is experiencing a critical shortage of poll workers. Historically, 55% of all New York’s poll workers are over the age of 60, making them especially vulnerable to the pandemic, according to ny.gov. As a result, there is a significant need for poll workers to help administer in-person voting during the Nov. 3 general election. The consequences have already been felt in several recent primaries as poll worker shortages led to long lines and voter disenfranchisement.
Even in normal times, convincing people to sign up to staff the polls can be challenging. It’s usually a 12-hour-plus day, with modest pay and a fair amount of stress. Add in all the health concerns from the pandemic, and you can see why local boards of elections are struggling to attract new workers.
Although voting by mail is expected to increase dramatically this fall, we believe that robust, in-person voting remains essential. Westchester County leaders agree. That’s why they have undertaken a campaign to recruit poll workers, and last month mailed postcards to households throughout the county seeking to enlist workers who would feel comfortable spending long days at in-person polling sites.
Poll workers are needed for early voting in New York from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, and on Election Day, Nov. 3. To be eligible, you need to be a registered New York voter and live in Westchester. The county Board of Elections hires poll workers and assigns them around the county. The salary is $350 for working an election, $25 for attending a required class and passing the exam.
Help make the election process this fall a successful one in spite of the pandemic. For more information, registered Democrats should call 914-995-5288 or email EMS2@westchestergov.com and registered Republicans should call 914-995-8551 or email JQCE@westchestergov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.