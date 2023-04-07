With Earth Day around the corner on April 22, we are delighted to share the news that Westchester County has restricted single-use plastic.

The new law prohibits any food service establishment from giving single-use foodware or condiment packets to any dine-in or take-away customer unless the consumer asks for them. It also bans single-use plastic beverage stirrers or single-use plastic beverage “splash sticks” although those can be sold at retail in bulk.

