With Earth Day around the corner on April 22, we are delighted to share the news that Westchester County has restricted single-use plastic.
The new law prohibits any food service establishment from giving single-use foodware or condiment packets to any dine-in or take-away customer unless the consumer asks for them. It also bans single-use plastic beverage stirrers or single-use plastic beverage “splash sticks” although those can be sold at retail in bulk.
Those ubiquitous items most people don’t even use, and mostly they’re not recyclable. They end up in landfills, waterways, or Westchester’s trash incinerator plant in Peekskill. According to studies cited by the National Institute of Health, incineration of public waste “releases a wide variety of pollutants depending on the composition of the waste, which leads to health deterioration and environmental degradation.” No doubt, that and other scientific evidence motivated county officials to champion a ban that will help reduce the amount of plastic that enters the county’s waste stream.
We applaud the legislators for passing the new law unanimously last month and County Executive George Latimer for signing it into law.
Latimer called the law a “commonsense measure” and pointed out that Westchester County is “leading the way on reducing waste” by reducing what is put into the waste stream. Reducing waste makes economic sense as well. The county reported it earned more than $7 million from the sale of 74,456 tons of recyclables collected by participating Westchester municipalities last year, an increase of 95% from 2020, all of which were delivered to the Daniel P. Thomas Material Recovery Facility in Yonkers, where 90% of the residentially collected recyclable material in Westchester County is processed.
Doing its part to move forward sustainably, New York state has taken steps to stem the tide of 23 billion single-use bags that were circulating and mostly ending up in landfills, waterways and streets (and trees) each year. The state enacted a law banning the bags as of March 1, 2020, but enforcement was postponed to October 2020 due to the pandemic. Some notable exceptions remain, however: Restaurants can still give out single-use plastic bags for takeout, markets can use them to wrap items like raw meat, prepared food and prescription drugs, and newspaper bags, garment bags and trash or recycling bags sold in bulk are all exempt.
We are concerned about plastic pollution and its impact on the environment and we are concerned about the amount of plastic items used in food delivery and takeout. So we support these efforts to reduce single-use plastic.
But still more could be done to enforce and strengthen state and local plastic source reduction policies.
Our local Girl Scouts are doing their part. They are on a mission to collect 500 pounds of clean, stretchy nonrecyclable plastic — bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, Ziploc bags, plastic bags, bread bags, cereal inserts and Saran Wrap — by the end of the school year. They are planning to send the collected plastic to NexTrex, an innovative company that makes benches from recycled plastic. If the Scouts reach their goal, they’re planning to place their new, up-cycled bench outside the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House. How can you help? Drop your plastics at their collection bin located around the back, facing the field under the awning at the Girl Scout House at 37 Wayside Lane. The plastic must be clean, dry and free of food and organic residue.
How can you help on a larger scale? Make small changes in your behavior, commit to recycling one additional item each day. Stick to small, consistent adjustments over time, like reducing your use of single-use plastics and switching to compostable utensils and food containers. When you’re sending a package, choose an eco-friendly, nonplastic option like mailers that feature 100% recycled and recyclable material with a honeycomb layer that cushions items during shipment.
If everyone pitches in — pitching less into the trash and more into the recycling bin — eventually it adds up to an environmental homerun.
