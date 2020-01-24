The Citizens Nominating Committee Wednesday announced its slate for the village general election in March — Trustees Lena Crandall and Justin Arest are each nominated for a second three-year term on the board of trustees, Randy Whitestone for a first term, and Jack Alemany for village justice.
Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system of government is sometimes called out for being exclusionary and short on diversity, which it may have been in the past, but it continues to evolve. In fact, there was an extensive overhaul of the governing resolution by referendum in 2018.
Seeking information that might enlighten readers, especially newcomers to Scarsdale, we went back through our archives to review the history of the local nonpartisan system.
Once upon a time, a bitter partisan struggle erupted in the peaceful village of Scarsdale. Democrats had led the village for most of the years from 1848 to 1909 and the growing population of Republicans was getting restive. Faced with the likelihood of a contentious election in 1911, a Republican, Cleveland Dunn, and a Democrat, John Ross, came up with a plan to nip political skirmishes in the bud. The idea was to choose the ablest men, no matter what party they belonged to, and get their respective party caucuses to agree to back the chosen candidates for office. Dunn and Ross believed the chances of getting honest, hardworking public servants would be improved if they appealed not to party loyalty but to civic pride.
Thus was born the nonpartisan system. Over the years, as Scarsdale grew, it underwent many changes, some in response to periodic rebellions. The original bipartisan agreement evolved into the creation, in 1930, of a Citizens Nominating Committee. The president of the Town Club, the president of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and three others of their choosing would select two representatives from each election district to serve on the Citizens Nominating Committee, under the watchful (but nonvoting) eye of the heads of the Republican and Democratic town committees.
The system functioned smoothly until 1945, when the same old problem recurred: Republicans objected to endorsing a Democratic mayor. While they agreed on the candidate’s qualifications, they felt his party affiliation did not represent the majority of voters, and were embarrassed that an equally qualified Republican could not be found.
Neighborhood associations were also clamoring for a role in the nominating process. So the nonpartisan resolution governing the Citizens Nominating Committee was changed to allow for each neighborhood to have an equal number of representatives on the committee, by election to the CNC.
Amendments to the nonpartisan resolution are adopted nearly every year; the major ones in the past have been the centralization of voting rather than voting at unit meetings, the requirement that candidates being considered for village office sign off on their résumés rather than be “drafted” without their knowledge, and the requirement that prospective candidates be interviewed by the committee.
Though the “D” and “R” words have been effectively banished, neighborhood issues, policy disagreements and personalities still play a role. Constituencies form and try to get their representatives elected to the Citizens Nominating Committee so they can influence the decisions of the village board. Though this violates the nonpartisan spirit of electing people who will serve in the best interests of the entire village, we have to recognize that as an ideal. In reality, it sometimes takes a local issue to rouse the citizens to show an interest in local government. Once elected, most candidates who were elected to represent a particular constituency or point of view rise to the traditional standards of impartial consideration of the good of the whole.
The nonpartisan system strikes some as an undemocratic. Its detractors have referred to it as a “one-party system,” or compared uncontested village elections to elections in the former Soviet Union. But neither of these facile characterizations is valid. The Citizens Party is not a party in the “D” and “R” sense. It only comes to life when candidates are nominated. And the nominators are a diverse, democratically elected group from every part of town — the grass roots underlying the process.
Furthermore, candidates who want to run independently for village office are free to do so and have several times in the past. One, Bob Harrison, was even elected to the village board, performed his job well and was subsequently nominated for a second term by the Citizens Nominating Committee. Several other people who unsuccessfully challenged Citizens Nominating Committee candidates were subsequently nominated by the CNC and elected to the village board. One, Miriam Flisser, became mayor.
So we think the system works. But in order to continue, it needs to be understood and supported by the community. We urge everyone to get involved — this is the season to apply for openings on village boards and councils — and to vote in the village general election March 18.
