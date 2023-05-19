In recent years, there has been a growing debate surrounding the appropriateness of using sports team names that are offensive to Native Americans. Supporters of change argue that these names perpetuate stereotypes and cultural insensitivity, while opponents claim they honor tradition and have historical significance. The New York Board of Regents recently voted to bar names or logos with “any connection” to indigenous people, and is expected any day now to issue directives requiring New York public schools to replace any such mascots or team names. And if they don’t, the schools risk losing funding from the state. Scarsdale is among those awaiting the state’s guidance, as our sports team name, Raiders, is on the list of forbidden names.
The notion that the Raiders name is on that list came as a surprise to many in this community, since Scarsdale’s Raiders logo has never been knowingly linked to Native American imagery. The name itself technically is not either: According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a raider is “one that raids,” for example:
A fast, lightly armed ship operating against merchant shipping;
A soldier specially trained for close-range fighting;
One that attempts a usually hostile takeover of a business corporation.
Although there is no mention of any specific minority in that definition, certain raider mascots nationally have been called out for depicting stereotypic images of Native Americans. Spaulding High School, located in Rochester, New York, has faced criticism for its teams being named the “Red Raiders.” The Native American depicted in the logo of school is offensive, and the word “red” references a derogatory ethnic slur. In addition, the team at Colgate University, which was the source of Scarsdale’s Raiders nomenclature, was known as the Red Raiders for decades, but Colgate’s board of trustees resolved in 2001 to delete “red” from the team name. (Colgate’s team name is still Raiders and its school color is still red.) Now it’s our chance to scrutinize the appropriateness of pairing maroon with the Raiders name.
Team names are deemed offensive when they perpetuate discrimination by reinforcing negative stereotypes and reducing them to caricatures. The purpose of changing such names is to demonstrate cultural sensitivity and respect toward the heritage of indigenous peoples. By adopting a more inclusive name, sports teams can foster an environment that promotes diversity, equity and respect for all communities.
Sports teams also can have a profound influence on young people. By revising offensive team names, we can set a positive example for the younger generation by promoting understanding, empathy and cultural appreciation. This shift can contribute to the overall education and growth of future generations, fostering a more inclusive society.
And yet, some people may be against changing a team name because, in their view, altering it would erase a part of the team’s identity and disrupt longstanding traditions or the team’s legacy and its connection to its fans and alumni. But surely community support for Scarsdale’s athletes and teams wouldn’t stop just because of a name change.
As the state has flagged “Raiders” in its list of unacceptable names, there’s likely to be some investment of time and resources required to replace banners, signs, equipment/gear, uniforms or other items. But the impact of promoting cultural sensitivity, respect and positive role modeling will far outweigh those costs.
However the state guidance plays out, we must embrace the opportunity to define our community values. That is exactly what the village of Scarsdale did when it updated its official logo, thanks to collaboration between the village’s Advisory Council on Communications (ACC) and a group of talented artist-volunteers. The new logo, unveiled a year ago, features a minimalistic graphic of the iconic cupola that sits atop the 1928 Harwood building in the village center, coupled with a modern, easy-to-read typeface in navy and gray. It replaces the village’s longstanding town seal that featured a dated depiction of a Native American man standing alongside a Western settler, which, the ACC said, didn’t represent who Scarsdale is as a community and which some considered to be offensive.
By changing offensive names, mascots or logos, we can uplift our shared humanity by rejecting the notion that one group should bear the burden of derogatory and dehumanizing labels. We can help mitigate the harmful impact by acknowledging the painful history of discrimination and by promoting a society that values and cherishes the diversity that enriches us all.
And if we plan an inclusive process, we can have fun coming up with a new team name together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.