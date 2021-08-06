As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase while vaccination rates ebb, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged schools to resume in-person learning this fall, but it reversed its stance on masking. CDC now recommends face coverings for everyone — vaccinated or not — in indoor public settings, including schools, and for the unvaccinated to wear masks outdoors as well. Similarly, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued recommendations that students and teachers should wear masks in schools, even if they’ve been vaccinated.
The reversal of mask-wearing protocols has our heads spinning and policy making is becoming more complicated for our schools. While governors in neighboring states are poised to issue statewide mandates for mask-wearing, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued a statement Thursday, Aug. 5, saying schools should follow guidance from the CDC and local health departments because the State of New York is no longer in a position to issue guidance now that the state of emergency initiated at the start of the pandemic is over (it was lifted June 24). That means New York is leaving it up to local superintendents and school boards to make the call on masking and other precautions. That means we are back to local control.
We urge our local school district leaders to mandate face coverings for everyone in the school community, including school visitors, as we battle the highly contagious delta variant. The delta variant currently makes up more than 60% of all COVID cases in New York and Connecticut; and 80% in New Jersey, and the numbers are rapidly growing with the vast majority of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths occurring among unvaccinated people.
Not only is the delta variant more contagious than the original COVID-19 viral strain, we are hearing about more infections in children now than at any time since the pandemic began. Clearly things have gotten worse for children — they now account for 15% to 20% of new COVID cases. Not only are they more likely to be symptomatic with the delta variant, they also are more likely to spread it to unvaccinated people around them, which means there is more risk to the school community overall, since many students are not yet old enough to get vaccinated. And while emergency authorization for vaccinating those under 12 is under investigation, it’s not likely to happen until winter.
We realize parents may be divided over whether they want their children to wear masks when they return to school. Some will say mask-wearing is inconvenient for kids, or they worry about masks being detrimental to kids’ health because it’s hard to breathe when they wear a mask, especially if they exert themselves. Others worry that extensive mask-wearing impedes learning. And others say it is detrimental to children’s social-emotional well-being.
Those in favor of masking in schools will argue that if exposed to COVID — and especially its delta variant — a child could be asymptomatic or could come down with a major disease with long-term aftereffects. Once exposed, a child could spread the disease readily to his or her teachers, family members and friends, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated or who are immunocompromised. There’s also the risk of spreading the virus to vaccinated people with growing numbers of so-called “breakthrough” cases.
Let’s not play Russian roulette with COVID in our schools. We support mandates for K-12 students to wear masks again this fall. We support mandates for teachers and staff also to be required to wear masks throughout the school day. We would support a policy for students to be allowed to take off their masks during recess or gym class held outdoors, as long as transmission remains unlikely in such settings.
As the start of the school year approaches, the debate over whether to mandate masking in schools will likely heat up. If the school board reaches out for input from parents (which it certainly should), whether you think face coverings for students should be a parental choice or a school requirement, everyone needs to stay calm and think about how we present our point of view. Remember, our children are watching and learning from our example.
