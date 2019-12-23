As we announced at the end of last month, after almost 30 years of calling the fifth floor in the Harwood Building home, The Scarsdale Inquirer has moved its office to Edgemont (1075 Central Park Ave., Suite 305). On the day of our move, with the final box on a handcart, our bookkeeper passed two well-dressed women outside the Harwood Court entrance to the building and overheard their conversation: “I can’t believe everyone is moving out. There are so many vacant stores in the village.”
Even if you haven’t been down to the village lately, you’ve read in the pages of this newspaper about the exodus of businesses packing up and moving out. In almost all of these stories, exorbitant rent is among the top reasons given for leaving the village. It’s why The Inquirer moved. Along with the fact that our landlord, Scarsdale Improvement Corp., served us with eviction papers.
Know that we paid our rent every month (345 times over the course of our decades-long tenancy). The rub was the additional rent owed due to the tax escalation clause in our lease. With a tax base year of 1991, the additional money owed effectively meant we were required to pay rent for 13 ½ months every year.
At a land use meeting with the village board in October, Scarsdale Improvement Corp. outlined its ambitious plans for a major, mixed-use redevelopment of its numerous properties in the village. After the presentation, trustees asked about the disconcerting number of existing vacancies downtown. Rush Wilson, president of Scarsdale Improvement Corp., responded that for the first time in the history of his company (incorporated in 1920), they were now giving rent abatements and picking up much more of the taxes than ever before. Perhaps, but neither a reduction in our rent nor tax relief were offered to us.
And yet the former Lange’s Deli space on Spencer Place — 3,000 square feet of prime storefront with a commercial kitchen in a building owned by Scarsdale Improvement Corp. — was listed at an asking rent of $50 per square foot. Only a few dollars more than what The Inquirer was paying for its 2,000-square-foot, fifth-floor office space in a C-class building. (This math is based on including the tax escalation monies due, an amount that wouldn’t apply to any new tenant.)
For the sake of the vitality of the village, we’re encouraged that Lange’s old space has finally been rented. As reported in our Dec. 6 edition, Akai Lounge, a restaurant featuring Japanese cuisine, which has been popular with its two other suburban locations, has signed a lease.
It’s a start. But we know of other village businesses that will be moving out in the upcoming months, adding further to the inventory of downtown vacancies. Since Scarsdale Improvement’s track record of filling unrented spaces has been anemic, we wonder why it doesn’t do what it can to help its existing tenants thrive.
We’re happy to say our new landlord, Apple Bank, is glad to have us as a tenant in their building. And we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the number of people who have already stopped by our new office over the past few weeks. Maybe it’s the free parking — or recognition that although we’re no longer located under the cupola of the Harwood Building, we remain the same community newspaper, devoted to Scarsdale, as we’ve been for more than 100 years.
— Deborah White, Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.