What possible words of inspiration and comfort can you give to graduates this year?
In late April and mid-May, when college commencement speakers largely put pen to paper, the country already was in the grips of a worsening pandemic, massive unemployment, and a heightened sense of anxiety and uncertainty. One has to wonder how the recent events since the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis would have altered the authors’ messages about oppression, power and justice, and adjusted their takes on the pained state of our national psyche.
Following is a selection of excerpts from commencement ceremony remarks — delivered virtually, for the most part, of course, for public safety reasons. Despite the date stamps of these writings, there are calls to address racism, systemic inequities and minority under representation in politics, among other deep-seated issues. Next up: Scarsdale High School’s virtual graduation ceremony and car procession on Tuesday, June 23 followed by an all-day, in-person commencement for the class of 2020, to be honored 50 at a time, each with just two guests, over nine time slots on June 26. Meanwhile, Edgemont High School seniors await their turn, barring any negative change in the course of the pandemic, on July 28. We are eager to hear how students and other speakers at those event will size up the upended world that awaits them.
“The always arduous, often tortuous, and yet essential pursuit of truth: It is the demand democracy makes upon us. It is the work we must do. We will keep at it. You should too. None of us should ever stop.”
— Martin Baron, Washington Post editor, to Harvard University
“You graduate in the year that women celebrate 100 years since winning the right to vote ... Speaking with great certainty, I can say: Nothing is more wholesome to politics and government than the increased participation and leadership of women. So, as you go forth, embrace the groundbreaking legacy of those who came before you. Know your purpose. Know your power.”
— Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to Smith College
“Dreams are cheap. To achieve your dreams takes a ton of work. It’s important to recognize that life is precious and we have to live every day and make the most of it ... I like to grab a piece of life every day.”
— Jeremy Jones, filmmaker and environmentalist, to Sierra Nevada University
“Maybe it’s time to become a virus yourself. A good kind of virus ... An asymptomatic intellectual flu that stealthily infects the closed-minded, strikes those who judge others first but never themselves. You’ll invade the cells of intolerance on both sides of the political fence, damage systems of discrimination of any kind. Yes, you will make others sick. Sick of sexual harassment ... But remember, you’re sick too. You’re a carrier. You must vomit out your own last traces of racism left over from your ancestors. Sneeze out the toxic nationalism you’ve been force-fed from politicians and cough up whatever elitism you’ve been lucky enough to inherit ... You’re not the ‘new normal.’ You’re the vaccine.”
— John Waters, film director, to School of Visual Arts
“A good life is not perfect. It’s made up of a thousand little things built on character and how they all add up ... It’s recognizing that everyone’s equal to you and no one is better than you.”
— Former Vice President Joe Biden, to Columbia Law School
“Can you, the class of 2020, show us not how to put the pieces back together again, but how to create a new and more evolved normal, a world more just, kind, beautiful, tender, luminous, creative, whole? We need you to do this because the pandemic has illuminated the vast systemic inequities that have defined life for too many for too long.”
— Oprah Winfrey, media executive, to the nation’s class of 2020
“As scary and uncertain as these times may be, they are also a wake-up call, and they are an incredible opportunity for your generation. Because you don’t have to accept what was considered normal before. You don’t have to accept the world as it is. You can make it into the world as it should be and could be. You can create a new normal, one that is fairer, and gives everyone opportunity, and treats everyone equally, and builds bridges between people instead of dividing them.”
— President Barack Obama, to the nation’s class of 2020
