Consider our future. When the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida passed through our area Wednesday into early Thursday morning, we faced road closures from flooding and power outages from torrential downpours and at least 6 total inches of rain in less than 24 hours. Unlike the nor’easters that have pummeled us in recent years, there were no high winds, but there was lots and lots of water.
At least three deaths were reported in the county as motorists succumbed to flash flooding on inundated roads. Buckled streets, parkway and street closures, flooded basements and other property damage were widespread. First responders and road crews worked through the night to help victims and stem the damage. County Executive George Latimer declared a state of emergency.
The tropical rainstorm, which began days earlier as a Category 4 hurricane, was blamed for at least 18 deaths in the tristate region alone. Ida brought record-breaking rainfall, a type of weather event that some said occurs every 200 to 500 years. That led the National Weather Service New York Office to issue its first-ever flash flood emergency alert, which it reserves for “exceedingly rare situations when extremely heavy rain is leading to a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage,” the NWS said.
And that was less than 2 weeks after Tropical Storm Henri came ashore in the Northeast with its own record-breaking rains.
Let Ida serve as yet another warning on climate impact — as if we need one — and on our vulnerability to an ever-warming planet.
Stronger, more intense storms like Ida are going to be our new normal, scientists say. As the earth warms, higher temperatures heat the air and the oceans. That’s a double whammy. First, hotter air holds more water and allows storms to gain strength more quickly and grow ever larger. For each degree Celsius that air heats up, it is able to hold 7 percent more moisture, according to an article on Hurricane Ida in The Washington Post. That leads to far heavier precipitation during storms — and a deluge of water from torrential rains, not winds, is the leading cause of death from hurricanes.
Second, warm water turbocharges storms, which take energy from the ocean and converts it into rain-laden clouds and high winds. According to research presented in the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, human greenhouse gas emissions have caused oceans to warm faster in recent years than at any point since the end of the last ice age. The same U.N. report stated that warming from fossil fuel use and other human activities is the likely cause of an increase in the number of high-intensity hurricanes in the last 40 years.
All of that helps explain how an unnamed tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico became a monster hurricane faster than anyone predicted.
“This is exactly the kind of thing we’re going to have to get used to as the planet warms,” The Post quoted Kerry Emanuel, an atmospheric scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies the physics of hurricanes and their connection to the climate.
Communities throughout Westchester have adopted carbon emissions-reducing initiatives to help stem climate warming. Retrofitting municipal buildings with energy efficient systems, reducing landfill waste, introducing green energy buying programs, educating consumers on non-fossil fuel alternatives for lawn maintenance equipment and personal transportation — there’s a long and growing list of programs that will be familiar to residents of “climate smart” communities like ours.
As evidence mounts that the human-caused warming planet is a major factor in drought, wildfires, hurricanes and heat waves, there is a greater focus being placed on how communities can better prepare themselves to withstand the impacts of such natural disasters. This is what is meant by “climate resilience,” and it will raise a whole new set of practical questions that local and state leaders will need to address.
Can our roads withstand ever-increasing rainfall amounts and more frequent, severe weather events like the one we had this week? Above-ground power and phone lines are particularly vulnerable to trees toppled by high winds or rain-soaked soil. Are utility companies investing adequately to shore up our grids, and how will the costs impact customers’ utility rates?
It seems certain that more dangerous, powerful and frequent storms are in our future. It’s up to us to take steps now to control our degree of vulnerability to their impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.