The feelings of outrage and shock that erupted over perceived bigotry toward China at an emergency preparedness meeting at village hall Tuesday night nearly overshadowed the sense of urgency and unease brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic this week.
The infectious disease doctor, Harish Moorjani, sprinkled biased opinions about China and its connection to COVID-19 throughout his 50-minute presentation, which was meant to inform residents about measures they can take to protect themselves from coronaviruses.
The board disowned the presentation and the next day, video was scrubbed. But the board had created a platform for this fellow to express both facts and tone. And that belongs to the board.
About an hour later, during the village board meeting where numerous people made comments about the disparaging remarks and the board’s response, Mayor Marc Samwick took full responsibility, saying, “I own it.” The board didn’t do their homework in vetting the speaker, and when he clearly was adding opinions to the facts, which triggered the community, village leadership should have cut him off and ended that portion of the program.
For next steps, the board should approach the doctor for an apology to the community, and it should urge the school system to have a day of education where children can learn about prejudice and how to preempt it. Recognize that people are individuals with individual difference and you cannot make assumptions based on religion or ethnicity.
Due to an editing error, an early draft version of this editorial was published in the paper and online. The Inquirer intended to publish this updated version.
