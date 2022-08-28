The Procedure Committee (PC) invites Scarsdale residents to run for a position on the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). Thirty voting members on the CNC, six representing each of the five elementary school districts, will interview, evaluate and select candidates running on the nonpartisan slate for open village offices in the Tuesday, March 15, 2023 village election.
A candidate for membership on the CNC must be a qualified voter (U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older) and a resident of Scarsdale for at least two years. The CNC application is simple, consisting of a biographical form and a 10-signature petition signed by the applicant’s neighbors. Instructions for filing can be downloaded at scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org. The deadline for submitting the CNC application is Friday, Sept. 30.The CNC election will be held at the Scarsdale library Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. or by mail-in ballot.
The CNC meets five or six times on weekday evenings beginning at the end of November, venue to be announced. CNC meeting dates for 2022-23 are: Monday, Nov. 28 (Organization Meeting); Wednesday, Dec. 7; Wednesday, Dec. 14; Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023; Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; and if necessary Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. If in person meetings are not feasible, the CNC will meet virtually on the Zoom platform instead.
The PC is still accepting public comments on proposed amendments to the Non-Partisan Resolution until Sept. 30.
For more information, contact PC Chair Michelle Sterling, michellesterling1@gmail.com, or PC Vice Chair Peri Zelig, perizelig@gmail.com. The other members of the 2022-23 Procedure Committee are: Christian Callaghan, Susan Douglass, Madelaine Eppenstein, Carly Grossberg, Elena Kanner, Jon Krisbergh, Liz Lashbrook, Barry Meiselman, BK Munguia, Abigail Sterling Olsen, Camille Roche, Emily Shteinhauz, Ilissa Siegel and Jay Wechsler.
