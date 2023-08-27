The Procedure Committee (PC) invites Scarsdale residents to run for a position on the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). Thirty voting members on the CNC, six representing each of the five elementary school districts, will interview, evaluate and select candidates running on the nonpartisan slate for open village of Scarsdale offices in the March 19, 2024 village election.
A candidate for membership on the CNC must be a qualified voter (18 years of age or older) and a resident of Scarsdale for at least two years. The CNC application is simple, consisting of a biographical form and a 10-signature petition signed by the applicant’s neighbors. Instructions for filing can be downloaded on the PC’s website at www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org. The deadline for submitting the CNC application is Saturday, Sept. 30. The CNC election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. or by mail-in ballot.
