The Edgemont Incorporation Committee sent a letter to Edgemont residents on Feb. 13 responding to a nascent, but burgeoning campaign by the community leadership of unincorporated Greenburgh to amend New York State Village Law to provide equal voting rights for all.
The EIC titled this letter “Greenburgh passes resolution asking Albany to dilute Edgemont’s voting rights.” They state, “The resolution was passed at the behest of approximately 10 petitioners who promoted the view that incorporation is about elitism, racism, and unfairness.” By presenting the petitioners in this fashion, the EIC intentionally diminished their stature, their cause and the thousands of people they represent. They deny that well-established, highly respected and influential religious, civic and community leaders representing thousands of unincorporated Greenburgh residents are organizing, and have come forward to protect the rights of their communities and the lives of their families.
The incorporation campaign, from the beginning, was crafted to market the villainization of Paul Feiner and the town board as its centerpiece. In this manner, we have been misdirected away from the devastating damage we as residents of Edgemont would inflict on our neighbors if incorporation were successful.
However, the EIC letters do clarify how we arrived at this moment and bring to the forefront questions. Now, when our neighbors express the fear of losing their homes, having the lives of their families disrupted by increased property taxes, diminished services and decreasing values for their homes, these fears are described as “these offensive accusations.” When our neighbors, the majority (85%) of our population demand equal voting rights, their appropriate outrage is dismissed and the “dilution of Edgemont’s voting rights” is made the issue.
We have always been a sophisticated and intelligent group of progressive thinkers and voters, and now might be the time to, at the least, consider our neighbor’s position:
Is it in any way equitable for a small group of people to vehemently complain about what is described as dilution of “Edgemont’s voting rights,” when the great majority of our neighbors have none? Is that not the definition of elitism?
Do you find it fair that only Edgemont, 15% of the population of our town, can vote in a referendum, when those 85% most negatively affected are denied their right to vote? Is that not voter suppression?
Is it OK that Edgemont incorporation removes 25% of the town’s revenues, financially devastating those left behind? Is this not economic discrimination?
Is it all right that Edgemont, a hamlet with almost no African American and Latino residents, is withdrawing from a larger community with a substantial population of “people of color,” leaving both the new village and the remaining town less racially diverse? Is this not racial discrimination?
Last question, if incorporation does or doesn’t occur, who has the most to lose?
Now that you know how your neighbors feel, consider these questions, then ask yourself, would I still sign that petition?
