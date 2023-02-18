The Edgemont Incorporation Committee sent a letter to Edgemont residents on Feb. 13 responding to a nascent, but burgeoning campaign by the community leadership of unincorporated Greenburgh to amend New York State Village Law to provide equal voting rights for all.

The EIC titled this letter “Greenburgh passes resolution asking Albany to dilute Edgemont’s voting rights.” They state, “The resolution was passed at the behest of approximately 10 petitioners who promoted the view that incorporation is about elitism, racism, and unfairness.” By presenting the petitioners in this fashion, the EIC intentionally diminished their stature, their cause and the thousands of people they represent. They deny that well-established, highly respected and influential religious, civic and community leaders representing thousands of unincorporated Greenburgh residents are organizing, and have come forward to protect the rights of their communities and the lives of their families.

