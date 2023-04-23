I’m the area construction supervisor for NYSDOT on the subject project at the intersection of Route 100 and Route 100A (East/West Hartsdale Avenue). I’m reaching out to let you know the anticipated remaining schedule of work at this location.

This week we expect the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) prime contractor (JR Cruz) to complete their concrete sidewalk work in the northeast corner, in front of “Hartsdale Corners.” Cruz’s electrical subcontractor (Verde Electric) has been following them and doing the underground electrical work in each quadrant of the intersection, which we anticipate to be completed by end of next week. In the meantime, ConEd is to install a new utility pole in the northeast corner of the intersection and then relocate their overhead wires from the existing pole onto the new pole, followed by the other utilities. Our best guess for all of the utility relocations being completed is by the end of June.

