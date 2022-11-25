Here’s a Scarsdale-related football story some may remember.
In the fall of 1948, when we were in eighth grade, Stanford University came east to play Army in Yankee Stadium. They couldn’t bring their band, so they scouted for a substitute.
Enter Scarsdale High School’s band. It had the right initial letter, and the right color. So the SHS band became the Stanford University band for an afternoon. At that time, there were a few seventh and eighth graders in the senior high school band.
We were bused to Yankee Stadium and sat on the Stanford fan’s side of the stands. The game was televised. We marched on to the field during halftime. It must have been quite a sight, because the musicians ranged in age from 12 to 17.
We didn’t have a chance to play the Stanford theme song after any touchdown, because Army won 43-0.
The 1949 Bandersnatch yearbook mentions this; I thought you’d like to know.
JOHN CITRON
SHS, Class of 1953
