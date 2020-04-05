I hope this letter finds you and your family safe and healthy. Like most of us, my family has been sheltering at home. During the last two weeks, we have learned how to play canasta, watched tons of movies (“Karate Kid,” “The American President,” “Cars — 1 and 2,” “Something’s Gotta Give” to name a few) and cooked a ton of meals. One of the benefits of this quarantine has been the quality time spent as a family. However, not every family in Westchester is this lucky. Many are struggling to feed their children now that schools are closed, many have lost jobs and many now need to depend on help from the government and nonprofits like ours.
First and foremost, I would like to say thank you to each one of you. Many of you have been supporting and following us from our humble beginnings as Chappaqua Cares in my garage. Your ongoing support of our organization has allowed us to help so many people in need. I started (914) Cares six years ago because I was disheartened by the poverty right in my backyard. Watching children go to school without coats, hearing that the elderly are not able to purchase healthy food because they don’t have enough funds, families having to chose between diapers for their babies and paying rent and now, we are seeing even more families struggle to meet basic human needs.
Four weeks ago, we made the difficult decision to postpone our annual Kids’ Kloset Fashion Show and, since that moment, we have been focusing our time and energy on helping our neediest neighbors through this crisis. We have been in touch with more than 30 of our community partners who are on the front lines and determined that the need for food and diapers/wipes were the basic needs we could immediately help with.
Three weeks ago, we were able to convince Whole Foods to donate their Empty Bowls Westchester donation early this year so we could get additional funding into the hands of our community partners on the front lines: The Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, Hillside Food Outreach, Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester, Hope Community Services, Bread of Life and The Community Center of Northern Westchester.
Two weeks ago, we transformed our baby bank into a diaper bank. Last week, we distributed almost every diaper we had in stock and at least 6,000 additional diapers, donated by all of you, for a total of more than 24,500 diapers. We plan to donate the same number of diapers each week for as long as the crisis continues.
While there is overwhelming and unprecedented need in our county at this time, it has been heartwarming to see our (914) Cares community come together to help. But there is still more work to be done. On average, we expect our weekly diaper/wipe distributions to cost $10,000.
Please consider donating to (914) Cares to help us help those in the community who need it the most: 914cares.org/donation/.
Thank you for your continued support.
JESSICA REINMANN
Chairman and CEO
914 (Cares)
