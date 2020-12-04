An open letter to State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Hastie.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make the sale of marijuana legal in New York State, even though he knows full well that marijuana is the gateway to heroin, and he has used those very words in the past.
The governor thinks the state will be able to make money by taxing the sale of marijuana as a product. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Look at the experience in other states, where the sale of marijuana has been legal for a few years.
Bootleg product of a higher potency is coming from Mexico and undercutting the price of the legal product. Here, in New York, bootleg product will be coming from Canada.
Marijuana is not some harmless substance, it’s a hallucinogenic drug. To maintain a high, users need to smoke more and more pot. It causes cognitive thinking to be impaired and bodily motor function to slow down. Stoned drivers cause many car accidents, many of which are fatal crashes on high-speed roads.
Eventually as marijuana loses its impact — one can’t smoke pot for hours every day and lead a normal family life or hold down a job — users switch to pills, such as opioids. Many people die from overdoses of such drugs.
The next step is heroin — first skin popping and then injected directly into the veins, which also leads to many fatalities.
Those wanting to kick the habit have to go into rehab facilities for weeks, which is very expensive. The state will have to pay for treatment, or what? Just let them die?
Legal marijuana is fool’s gold.
THOMAS P. CUNNINGHAM
Captain (retired) NYPD
