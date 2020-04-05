The village of Scarsdale is being affected by Covid-19 virus in ways far and wide.
From businesses downtown that are closed, to people who are nervous about not being able to pay their property/school or water bills. Leadership is critical in times like right now to make sure the village can work seamlessly.
There need to be clear policies coming from the village and school board in times like this that concern important topics like this. From what I have read so far, this has not happened. I have asked the school board for policies concerning school taxes. I have asked the village the same question concerning property tax payments and water bills. So far I have not received a response from either.
If people have concerns about village taxes/budget, school taxes or school budget, they should send an email to:
Mayor Marc Samwick: mayor@scarsdale.com;
School Board President Pam Fuehrer: pfuehrer@scarsdaleschools.org.
If people are having problems concerning their unemployment insurance, they should contact:
New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin: Paulina@nyassembly.gov 914-723-1115;
New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins: scousins@nysenate.gov 914-423-4031.
NICHOLAS K. THOMPSON
Forest Lane
