After seven long years, the Scarsdale School Board and the Scarsdale Village Board finally passed joint resolutions for an intermunicipal agreement related to the plans and construction of a comfort station with two restrooms, an office for a tennis attendant, a storage room for athletic equipment and a room to accommodate existing irrigation equipment.
The plan is for in-house village personnel to construct a 20-by-20-foot building under the direction of the Scarsdale Department of Public Works, so expenses would be limited to materials and architect fees. The estimated cost of the project is $150,000, which we feel is excessive because there would be no cost for labor or overtime.
The resolution was passed unanimously (7 to 0) by the school board, which has no expense in the project; it has only to present the plans to the New York State Education Department for approval because the structure is being built on school-owned land next to the middle school tennis courts, which are operated by the village.
The Village Board of Trustees passed the resolution by a 5 to 2 vote with some concern expressed by two trustees over the cost of the project and no financial input by the school district. However, the decision to build the comfort station by the village with village forces was decided long ago and a number of village capital budgets have included funds for the project since at least 2016. This is absolutely a pre-pandemic project as stated publicly by Trustee Seth Ross at the board meeting Nov. 10, and should be completed as soon as possible.
The Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League led by Bob Harrison, volunteer director of the summer league for 36 years, has served more than 2,000 Scarsdale boys and girls to enjoy the lifetime sport of tennis in the summer league. In 2014 the league ran a full-page ad in The Scarsdale Inquirer to raise funds as a gift to the village of Scarsdale to help pay for the comfort station. We raised more than $2,000, which has remained in our nonprofit bank account until now. We have publicly announced a gift of $10,000 to the village to get the comfort station built as soon as possible.
We have started a fundraising campaign to raise $8,000 to complete the gift to the village. Residents and donors can make checks payable to the “Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League” and mail checks to 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 as soon as possible.
We will urge that a plaque with the name of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League and any donors who give $500 or more to the project along with the names of our village board members be placed on the front of the new comfort station. This has been common practice in the community with the Butler Field Track, the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps building, the new library and other projects.
Contact Bob Harrison with comments or questions at 914-725-0962 or by email at proscars@aol.com.
BOB HARRISON
Volunteer director, Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
