The town board of Greenburgh unanimously passed a resolution supporting:
(i) NYS Senate Bill 5181 making it unlawful to discharge any radiological agents into the Hudson River and other water bodies in the state, and providing financial penalties for violations, and
(ii) broadening the remedies in NYS Senate Bill 5181 to add the right to obtain a preventative injunction by the state attorney general, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and any municipality whose residents or environment is potentially affected.
I urge members of the New York State Legislature to take steps to add an injunctive remedy to the bill to prevent such discharges from occurring in the first place, and to support passage of the bill as so amended.
Adding injunctive relief would provide additional protections to the public and enhance our chances of making sure that radiological waste is not sent into the Hudson in the future. Without injunctive relief, Holtec [the firm responsible for decommissioning the Indian Point nuclear plant on the Hudson River in Buchanan, NY] could continue to dump radiological water into the Hudson and pay a fine. Financial penalties could well be considered a part of their cost of business and likely won’t prevent them from doing harm to the river.
Supervisor, town of Greenburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.