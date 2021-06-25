Harken! Scarsdale residents, young and old. Our beautiful gem of our outdoor pool complex needs you to join with your pool membership of choice — now. The rec department has an excellent choice of memberships options to meet our residents’ needs.
The pool complex has more than seven beautiful acres of grass with four pools for all. The grounds are not overcrowded. Ten years ago the pool had more than 2,600 members. Today pool membership total is around 1,500 with an operating deficit.
We need 100-plus new memberships or former members to rejoin the pool now. We need Scarsdale residents to support our pool complex with some form of membership. The pool is a beautiful facility to support and preserve for our Scarsdale community.
You can register with the recreation department by phone at 914-722-1160 or online at www.scarsdale.com.
BOB HARRISON
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
