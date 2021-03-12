The village board has been stuck on a +3.42% proposed tax increase for Scarsdale taxpayers during its budget work sessions over a number of weeks. In the meantime the Scarsdale School Board has wisely proposed a school tax increase of only +1.93%, which will be voted on by residents in May.
Do you think our taxpaying residents would approve a +3.42% tax increase if we could vote on the village budget during the current pandemic economy? The answer is a resounding no. We have seen about 10% of our homeowners, or about 500 homes, who have been unable to pay their village and school taxes on time and have incurred 10% late fees on their taxes.
We feel strongly that any village tax increase should not exceed 2%.
To his credit, only Trustee Jonathan Lewis has spoken out regularly in budget meetings to hold any village tax increase to the 2% range.
Now we have new information that the American Rescue Plan, a bill just passed by Congress, will have $1.96 million to help Scarsdale Village fiscally during COVID.
In addition, there was no accounting in the proposed 3.42% tax increase for the late tax penalty income of $800,000 for school taxes and $180,000 for village taxes. Every $420,000 of income to the village can reduce the tax rate by 1% so the village board could reduce the village tax rate increase to +1.42% or less for the coming fiscal year. The village board has further flexibility in reducing the village tax rate increase with the use of the $1.96 million in federal funds and tying that with the use of our large unassigned fund balance.
Now is the time for our taxpaying residents to demand that our village board reduce any village tax increase to under 2%. Send your demand to the mayor and the village board at mayor@scarsdale.com and to the village clerk at dconkling@scarsdale.com with copies to me at proscars@aol.com.
BOB HARRISON
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.