This letter to the community is reprinted at the request of the writer.
Dear neighbors,
I wanted to voice my concerns about Ardsley Road between Edgemont and Lynwood Roads. To illustrate the problem, I have posted a short video at https://www.dropbox.com/s/oi5dwgttlvjau82/Ardsley%20and%20Edgemont%20Sept%208%202021.mp4?dl=0.
The pedestrian intersections in this area have always been terrible, even with the push-button pedestrian blink light. However, the absence of additional safety lighting and signage only makes the situation worse. The intersections are often impassable without risking serious injury, and that is no exaggeration.
Here are a few things you’d see at a typical crossing attempt:
- Speeding cars coming down the blind curve on Ardsley Road, just west of Edgemont Road.
- I kid you not: cars doubling up on the road to pass. You’ll see one example of this in the video.
- Large commercial trucks and SUVs barreling up the hill, not wanting to stop lest momentum be lost.
- Distracted drivers on their cellphones.
My wife and I enter the intersection slowly, sometimes waving our hands above our heads. Many times we are pushing a stroller. Drivers whizz by with no regard to us. I have been strafed many, many times. I am 6 feet tall. It is hard to miss me.
I am not alone. It doesn’t take much imagination to see how risky this crossing is. If you can imagine additional road hazards like darkness, rain, fog, or snow you’d know how much anxiety residents in this neighborhood have about simply making it into town, just two short blocks away. It will soon begin to get dark at 4 p.m. Commuters will be attempting to make their walk home from the Metro-North trains at that hour. How many might be injured?
My wife and I and dozens of other residents, including parents with infants and small children, face this danger every day, sometimes multiple times a day. I think so much can be done to mitigate the risk, such as:
— Persistent warning and yield lights.
— High-visibility painted “crosshatch” style intersection boxes
— Speed cameras
— Speed bumps
— PED XING road paint
— Clearer signage, away from trees and brush
— Crossing guards during commuter hours
We all know that Ardsley Road is the only pedestrian passageway from Edgemont to Scarsdale Village without making at least a .75-mile detour.
I urge you to bring attention to this situation to your colleagues in infrastructure, safety and government. Let’s please look after one another.
JOHN WOO
Edgemont Road
