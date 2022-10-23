On Election Day voters will be asked to approve a $4,200,000 bond act to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean energy projects. This is an important ballot proposition but most voters won’t bother to vote for or against the proposal because the proposition is on the back of the ballot. On one side of the ballot are the candidates running for office. On the other side of the ballot page there are referendum questions.

I think the NYS Board of Elections and the State Legislature should amend the election law so that ballot propositions and the candidates running for office are on the same side of the ballot sheet.

