Scarsdale residents, are you concerned about your high Scarsdale property taxes? Residents must email and call our mayor and village trustees to express opposition to a potential village tax increase of 3% to 6% in the new budget starting on June 1.
There is a proposal to add eight new full-time equivalent (FTE) employees in the budget. The answer is no.
There is a proposal to add eight pickleball courts for more than $400,000. The answer is to build just four courts first and see how much demand there is.
There is a request for three new all-electric (EV) police cars. The answer is buy one car each for the next three years. Keep the unassigned fund balance at 10% to 15% to keep the tax rate increase down.
The board of trustees is also considering a $15- to $17-million bond issue for the gem of our outdoor pool site that is not needed.
Email your comments to the mayor at mayor@scarsdale.com.
Bob Harrison
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
