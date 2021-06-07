There is a gun violence epidemic in America. I urge Scarsdalians to take action to combat it.
Every day, more than 100 Americans are killed by gun violence, alongside more than 230 who are shot and wounded. On average there are more than 13,000 gun homicides annually. Americans are 25 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries. In New York, in an average year, 829 people die and 2,607 are wounded by guns, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As a volunteer with the New York Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, I am urging all Scarsdalians to ask the New York State Senate and Assembly to pass three important gun violence prevention bills — two that concern “ghost guns” and one that would hold the gun industry accountable.
Ghost guns are unserialized homemade firearms that are constructed from nearly finished parts that are widely available online. These parts can be purchased without a background check and are often sold as kits that enable a person to easily build a firearm in as little as one hour with no technical skill or expertise. Because they are unregulated and untraceable, they are quickly becoming the favorite choice of violent criminals, gun traffickers, dangerous extremists and other people who are legally prohibited from having guns.
The Scott Beigel Unfinished Receiver Act (S.13/A.2666) addresses the building blocks of ghost guns, the widely available parts that can be purchased online without a background check. The bill would make it generally illegal to sell an unfinished firearm frame or receiver in New York and would prohibit the possession of those parts by any person other than a licensed gunsmith.
The Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act” (S.14/A.613) addresses completed ghost guns. It prohibits the possession, manufacture and sale of a ghost gun, with exceptions for licensed gunsmiths. The bill also requires gunsmiths to serialize any firearms or unfinished frames or receivers they make and gives people who currently have ghost guns a six month grace period to serialize their firearms.
The third bill that must be passed by the NYS Senate and Assembly (S1048A/A6762) would allow victims of gun violence and impacted communities to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices that have for years created dangerous conditions in parts of New York state. Since 2005, a federal law called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) has shielded bad actor gun manufacturers and dealers from most lawsuits, creating a culture of impunity within the industry. While efforts to repeal this dangerous law are ongoing, there’s an urgent need for immediate action to protect New Yorkers. This bill enables that action by relying on an exception in PLCAA that would allow lawsuits to go forward against gun manufacturers and dealers who put our communities in danger.
Call the Assembly’s Economic Development Committee Chairman Harry Bronson and urge him to move this bill through his committee as quickly as possible.
We CAN end gun violence!
Patricia Colella
Bradley Road
