The COVID-19 pandemic has caused death and destruction around the world. The destruction is not of buildings or infrastructure, but an increase in poverty. People around the world need resources in order to be prepared, should another pandemic happen, to not only protect themselves but the U.S. as well.
The Global Health Security Act of 2021 will increase the U.S. efforts in providing support to countries that do not have the medical supplies or resources needed to fight future pandemics. The bill has passed through the House of Representative [on June 28] and is currently being looked at by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. The Borgen Project, an organization that works to end global poverty, believes this Act is necessary to ensure that the world will be better prepared should a future pandemic occur.
As a Borgen Project ambassador, I am calling on this committee to support this Act. I hope other citizens will as well.
Jordan Fisch
Runyon Place
New Rochelle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.