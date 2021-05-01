I am writing to encourage your readers to support Alison Singer for the Scarsdale School Board.
Alison is a nationally renowned and widely respected public health advocate who has successfully championed good science as well as the rights of students with disabilities for more than 20 years.
As a past member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and a current member of the FDA Biologics Committee that is evaluating the current science around the COVID-19 vaccines, I can say without hesitation that the national public health community relies on Alison’s frequent public comment before our committees to keep us informed about how our work is affecting different communities and how our communications efforts could be improved. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to rely on her knowledge, her problem-solving capability, her communication skills and her collaborative spirit to develop and promote programs that serve children across the country. She has devoted her career to applying data and science to advocacy and is a champion for children. That she now wants to bring those skills, as well as her extensive knowledge of vaccine distribution (she serves on the New York State Immunization Advisory Committee) to the Scarsdale School Board is a gift to your community.
I urge your readers to be sure to capitalize on the opportunity to have Alison Singer continue to represent your school district and village, and vote to reelect her on May 18.
DR. PAUL OFFIT
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
