Like me, you probably were outside taking a walk or just enjoying the warm, sunny weather last week, only to be assaulted by the deafening roar of the gas-powered leaf blowers favored by many lawn care providers. As we continue to work and study from home this spring, the problems will only intensify.
The gas-powered leaf blowers operate at a dangerous decibel level, blast hurricane-force wind and also heat at plants, grass and trees (you can be sure that this is harmful to them), and blow toxins into the air we breathe. Although the sound levels and airborne particulates are uncomfortable for us, the damage done to the landscapers who work all day long for many months at a time, without adequate protection, is severe. The progressive hearing loss and lung damage to our landscapers is simply unnecessary when other excellent alternatives are available in the form of electric leaf blowers and mulch-mowing.
The village of Scarsdale is holding a hearing via Zoom Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m., which can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/93183703358. The proposal under discussion allows use of the gas-powered leaf blowers through the spring of 2021, as well as from Oct. 1 through the end of the year, Monday-Friday, except for Federal holidays. Starting in January 2022, it adds restrictions for the spring season and for Mondays. Electric-powered leaf blowers are permitted throughout the year.
Members of the Lawn & Turf Association will appear [as participants in the virtual meeting] and take the position that the gas-powered leaf blowers are “necessary,” and also that not using them will be very costly to Scarsdale residents. That is not true; many landscapers use electric leaf blowers, and their prices are competitive with the other companies.
We need your help. Please attend the Zoom hearing, raise your hand and speak out about why the noise, pollution and environmentally destructive effects of gas-powered leaf blowers are not right for Scarsdale. Many other towns are restricting these devices; Scarsdale needs to join them.
SUSAN DOUGLASS
Crane Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.