I join Diane and Marc Greenwald’s letter in the June 16 edition of the Inquirer [“Sees a need for ‘compassionate, well-considered’ immigration reforms”] recognizing the need to address immigration to the United States in a compassionate and well considered manner that does not fall prey to fear-mongering, an unfortunate stain on the history of immigration in this country. Many of us have stories of hardship that brought our families to the United States. Should that common experience resonate in your heart and you wish to offer assistance, here are some agencies currently involved in providing social services to the newest arrivals in Westchester: Catholic Charities Neighbors Link, Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck and The Sharing Shelf in Port Chester.
BK MUNGUIA
