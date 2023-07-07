The following letter is reprinted with the permission from the school district.
Dear Edgemont Families:
In light of recent feedback highlighting concerns and confusion by the community regarding the three swastikas found at Edgemont High School and the district’s response, we believe it is crucial to express the position of the district and the Board of Education in a clear and concise manner.
The district and Board of Education unequivocally condemn all acts of hate and intolerance. The swastika is a violent symbol of hate associated with the Holocaust and the genocide of millions. Its appearance in Edgemont is appalling and offensive to all of us and will not be tolerated.
The recent dialogue during the Board of Education meeting as reported in the June 23 Scarsdale Inquirer article [“Edgemont continues to discuss impact of swastika incidents” https://bit.ly/3JKGiVU] was about ongoing efforts and proactive measures regarding human rights and social justice in our district. We will continue to refine our procedures and engage experts to guide our efforts.
We recognize that this hate crime has upset our entire community. Our utmost dedication lies in cultivating a safe and nurturing environment for all within our schools and community. In Edgemont, “All Means All!”
Yours for the sake of all children,
Dr. Kenneth R. Hamilton
Superintendent of Schools and Edgemont Board of Education
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 5:53 pm
