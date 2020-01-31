My wife, Terri, and I had the opportunity to pay tribute to David Stern with 3,000 attendees at the recent memorial service held at Radio City Music Hall. David died too early from a brain hemorrhage at age 77 with so much more to do in his life.
Many may not know about his great impact on the world in humanity and the sports world.
He was the NBA commissioner for 30 years. To my knowledge no other commissioners in major sports had that longevity and impact on their sport and the world. David brought basketball to all parts of the world including Asia, Africa and Europe. There are basketball leagues all over the world and now there are many players in the NBA from many countries. Through David’s leadership these players from the world over have been able to achieve economic success from basketball.
David spearheaded the creation of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) when there were many naysayers. He persisted when many sportswriters said the women’s league would not work. Val Ackerman, the current commissioner of the Big East Conference and the first president of the WNBA, spoke at the memorial service and choked up when talking about David’s dedication to women’s sports and how he attended the first WNBA event in New York in 1997.
Aside from David’s leadership in making the NBA a global brand, he wanted to make the world better and insisted that the NBA increase its commitment to helping others. The memorial service included images depicting the “NBA Cares Program” of basketball events with David helping with others, including players, to build houses and read to children in libraries.
David and his wife, Diane, moved to Scarsdale in 1978 and raised their two sons, Eric and Andrew, who attended Scarsdale schools, were active at Scarsdale Synagogue and were quietly active in our village. When I was a village trustee, David contacted me with his thoughts on several village issues. He was committed to the environment and our village parks.
As a Knicks season ticket holder since the new Madison Square Garden opened in 1968, and through my position with Goldman Sachs, my sales team and I had second row seats behind the Knicks team bench that started out at $25 each. Over 49 years my courtside tickets rose in price to $800 each and $1,600 per pair. My wife, Terri, and our two sons, Alex and Zachary, enjoyed many Knicks games over the years when prices were lower.
At a Sunday breakfast about 10 years ago, Scarsdale Synagogue hosted David Stern as the speaker. I asked David why Knicks ticket prices had increased to $800. He answered that each team set its own price, not the NBA office. However, he gave me the number for his chief assistant, Carolyn Blitz, to arrange for the NBA to buy my tickets at face value when needed. Carolyn was very nice to arrange for passes for Terri and I to attend David’s memorial service.
David J. Stern’s memorial service was a beautiful celebration of his life and his impact on the world for good.
May you rest in peace, David.
BOB and TERRI HARRISON
Fox Meadow Road
