Sometimes you get lucky and you get to meet and converse with some of the most interesting and caring people on the planet while working for pay and/or toiling for a nonprofit.
For me, that good fortune includes meeting and talking with a host of legends, including former New York Yankees Captain Derek Jeter, the lovely Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow and founder of the Jackie Robinson Foundation who turned 100 recently, and the late and irascible Bill Russell, who did as much for civil rights off the court as he did in winning all those championship trophies with the Boston Celtics.
On the day of his passing last Tuesday at 94, I was reminded by a splash of prose in the New York Post that my longtime friend Vince Scully — the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years — had been on that list for a long time. And I didn’t meet him originally at Ebbets Field or Dodger Stadium. It was at the Heritage Golf Classic, a PGA golf event on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when Vin was taking a whack at broadcasting golf on CBS-TV. We met at a deli at the Heritage about the time of his first wife’s passing in 1972, and handwritten letters between the two of us didn’t stop for a long time. He was great, human, vibrant and special, with a memory that didn’t quit.
Goodbye Vin and Godspeed.
Former 40-year resident of Scarsdale
