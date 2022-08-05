Sometimes you get lucky and you get to meet and converse with some of the most interesting and caring people on the planet while working for pay and/or toiling for a nonprofit.

For me, that good fortune includes meeting and talking with a host of legends, including former New York Yankees Captain Derek Jeter, the lovely Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow and founder of the Jackie Robinson Foundation who turned 100 recently, and the late and irascible Bill Russell, who did as much for civil rights off the court as he did in winning all those championship trophies with the Boston Celtics.

