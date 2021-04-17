The following letter to the community is reprinted at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale community,
Throughout this pandemic, many of us have looked for opportunities to help others in need. Some have really stepped up and may or may not have been recognized. Here’s an easy way to make sure they get their due: Putting friends and neighbors on the Scarsdale Foundation’s Volunteer Honor Roll not only helps raise scholarship money for Scarsdale college kids who are having a tough time paying for school, it makes those being honored feel appreciated too.
Some local heroes whom you might recognize include:
Teenagers who arranged vaccination appointments or who shoveled snowy driveways for the elderly;
Community volunteers who supply and work at food banks;
Advocates who organized vigils to protect civil rights and protest racism;
Friends who picked up groceries for the homebound;
Doctors who worked through COVID — with and without — proper PPE.
For just $25 each, you can honor as many individuals as you’d like, and your donation is fully tax deductible. It’s easy to participate. Just click the button on the home page at ScarsdaleFoundation.org or type bit.ly/sf-honor-roll-letter into your browser. Every dollar raised will help provide need-based scholarships for Scarsdale’s college sophomores, juniors and seniors. (As you may know, the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund raises money for students who need financial assistance for freshman year).
Honorees will be recognized with personalized e-certificates, on the Scarsdale Foundation website by July 1, and in local media. Repeat honorees will be informed (and certified) each time they are named.
Participate in the honor roll challenge: The goal is to place more than 2,021 local heroes on the Honor Roll by the end of June. This is the only major fundraiser the Scarsdale Foundation will hold this year, so donations are critical to ensure that all our students can continue their studies. We hope to raise about $50,000 via the Honor Roll, which will be a significant portion of the overall $250,000 in scholarship funds we aim to raise.
Mark your calendars: Although the 2021 Bowl Dinner will unfortunately not be held this spring, on April 28, 2022, we will honor several years’ worth of extraordinary volunteers: last year’s Bowl winners, B.K. Munguia and Jon Mark; this year’s honoree, Michelle Lichtenberg; as well as the 2022 Scarsdale Bowl recipient.
As we emerge from what has been a difficult period, this is a great way to say thank you to all our unsung everyday heroes and make a difference at the same time. Shine on Scarsdale!
Randy Guggenheimer
Scarsdale Foundation president
Nancy Michaels
Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Committee chair
