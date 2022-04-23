The restrictions on the kinds of leaf blowers that Scarsdale permits are based on the idea that the air pollution caused by leaf blowers consists of the smoke of 2-stroke engines. I wish to point out that it is worse than that. Soil around most houses has lead in it from old paint. Lead stays in the soil. The clouds of dust leaf blowers create in most of our neighborhoods when the soil is dry, some of which gets indoors, contain lead as well as weed killers and insecticides.
Clearing leaves with rakes does not take that much more of a gardening team’s time. It was done that way in the past even though cheap undocumented labor was not available then.
Another missing part of this discussion is the harm that exposure to toxic dust and deafening noise is doing to the health of the workers.
Peter Ungar
Standish Drive
