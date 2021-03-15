As an 80-year-old Scarsdale resident, I was in a deep depression because I found it impossible to get a date for a COVID-19 vaccine. My ability on the computer is limited and even though I tried for the entire morning all I heard on the telephone were canned messages and I couldn’t get a human to talk to.
One day I received a call from a woman associated with a group called the Greenburgh Angels. She offered to get me a time slot at Greenburgh Community Center, a pop-up center sponsored by Paul Feiner.
The logistics could be improved but every person who volunteered at the center was welcoming and helpful and every one of my peers waiting for their shots were cheered by their presence. My thanks and gratitude to every person involved and a special mention to a young woman who helped start my granddaughter’s car battery.
You all have made every oldster happy and we owe you our deepest appreciation for the many hours you gave to assist us.
With deep appreciation.
LOIS BREGSTEIN
Ridgedale Road
