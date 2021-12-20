The following letter was sent digitally to members of the Edgemont community who subscribe to receive the school district emails. It is reprinted here for the benefit of the broader community.
Dear Edgemont Families,
It has been nine years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, and a short time since the tragic shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. I know we all struggle to process these events — not just because they are unthinkable, but because they keep happening.
The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office has asked all superintendents to share the following message, which contains detailed information about gun ownership, safety, laws and statistics:
Even if you do not own a gun, your children may encounter one at the home of a friend or relative. You have an important responsibility under the law to protect your children from guns. Children often know where their parents’ guns are kept, and they can’t always tell the difference between real and toy guns. One nationwide study found that 87% of kids know where their parents’ guns are kept and 60% have handled them. Simply put, if guns are left loaded and unsecured in a home, children are at risk.
Every year in the United States, nearly 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. That’s roughly one unintentional shooting per day. Additionally, nearly 3,000 young people die by firearm suicide each year. In the overwhelming majority of these incidents, the gun used was one that belonged to someone in their home. In New York, guns are the fourth leading cause of death among children and teens, and 63 children and teens die by guns every year.
New York law requires gun owners to secure their firearms if children 16 years old or younger live in or visit the home. All firearms need to be in a gun safe or locked with a trigger guard or similar gun-locking device. Storing firearms unloaded, locked, and separate from ammunition prevents access and saves lives.
Familiarize yourselves with New York’s safe storage law [https://safeact.ny.gov/gun-safety] which includes requirements that:
Child safety locks or other commercially available locking mechanisms must be used on all firearms.
Firearms must be locked in a secure location accessible to adults only.
Ammunition must be locked in a secure location away from the firearms.
The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office [WCDA] will provide free resources to learn more about safe storage of firearms. Visit https://besmartforkids.org/ for helpful resources, including a secure storage fact sheet, information about talking to children about guns, and facts and resources on child firearm suicide. Additionally, [WCDA] will be providing a free virtual training that will help answer any questions on firearm safety.
I know that any discussion of school shootings must involve a discussion about mental health. While we are all grateful for a more normal school year, it brings with it deep concern for students’ well-being. COVID continues to complicate things for our entire school community, and we know that students, parents, teachers and staff may be struggling as the school year stretches on. I encourage you to please reach out. Tell your children’s teachers, counselors and administrators if and when you are concerned. Helping each child to feel supported and connected is essential to the safety of our community.
Dr. Victoria Kniewel
Edgemont Schools Superintendent
