It’s been a year none of us will soon forget. Now we face the cold and shorter days. Thanksgiving and the holidays and the New Year will be difficult and challenging, and for many emotionally draining. We, all of us, have been through a hard time and we still have a way to go, and so yes, the “dark winter,” will be rough.
But what if we find some small way to collectively fight it. We do something together that bonds all of us during this period. What if we light every house in Scarsdale and Edgemont. What if 4:30 p.m. is not when it gets dark, but when the lights go on. We light every house, not because of any religious holiday, but rather as a celebration of our shared struggle. We light up our streets, and keep them lit, through December, and January, and February. We create a sense of magic and wonder and beauty out of this darkness.
It gives us a project to share with our children. We provide a smile for every essential worker, every nurse and every doctor. It’s a “Thank you” every night for everyone from the ICU nurses, to our brave souls at DeCicco’s Family Market who have been there for us every single day during the worst of it. Let our taxi drivers drive through a million lights as we say “Thank you” to them. We know we all love the lights in the village during this season. What if we transform Scarsdale and Edgemont into a sea of lights. Dark winter will not prevail here. Let’s light it up and create some magic ... together.
Paul Christie
Mount Joy Avenue
