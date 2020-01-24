The basketball world’s elite came together at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this past Tuesday to say goodbye to Scarsdale resident David Stern, longtime commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), who died Jan. 1, 2020, after suffering a brain hemorrhage nearly three weeks earlier.
It was an impressive outpouring of love for a man who did so much for so many.
For the scheduled speakers at the invitation-only Memorial Service event, including the current NBA commissioner and well-known NBA names, it was a chance for a personal goodbye. For the great majority, however, like me, it was a nice way to remember Mr. Stern’s plethora of accomplishments.
The celebrants came from all over the world, country, and Scarsdale to honor the son of a delicatessen owner who was the NBA commissioner for 30 years.
Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the former Los Angeles Lakers standout, emotionally credited Mr. Stern with befriending him and saving his life after he had revealed in 1991 publicly that he had contracted HIV and was forced to retire from the sport. He referred to Mr. Stern several times as his “angel.” Mr. Johnson delivered his remarks with no notes and concluded with, “We know he’s the greatest commissioner to ever live, but he’s going to go down as a man that stood for what is right.”
Adam Silver, Mr. Stern’s sidekick for 22 years before becoming the commissioner in 2014, said his boss “changed the world.” Mr. Silver added, “David said, it doesn’t matter what people think of you, but what they feel about you.” Mr. Silver also said Mr. Stern had a penchant for “micromanagement” and “the relentless pursuit for perfection.”
Scarsdale’s Michael Cardozo, a close friend of Mr. Stern’s, a law school classmate, and a colleague at the law firm of Proskauer Rose, said how Mr. Stern got involved with the NBA. He said that when a lawyer who handled NBA cases for the firm was leaving, Mr. Stern said to the senior attorney in charge of the NBA account that he wanted to take on some of those cases. In a very real sense, that request eventually helped change the course of professional basketball.
Scarsdale Trustee Lena Crandall said she had to be there in order to be reminded of the “out of the blue” phone call she received several years ago from Mr. Stern encouraging her as the president of the Scarsdale Friends of the Park “to stay committed to protecting the environment.”
For me, I am grateful that the late Irving Sloan, former social studies teacher at the Scarsdale Middle School, and his wife Esther introduced Linda and me many years ago to Dianne and David Stern. Our first outing as a six-some was to a Broadway play, not an NBA game.
Mr. Stern’s constant jokes and business acumen are still bouncing around in my head.
Godspeed Commish.
BILL DOESCHER
Yonkers
