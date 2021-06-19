Many in our community know the story of our Scarsdale High School cheerleaders, but for those who do not, here’s a summary:
The cheerleading team was theonlyScarsdale High School team prohibited from competition during the 2020-21 school year. While the athletes were able to practice, they were not cleared to compete by the Scarsdale School District due to a sentence in the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guideline that states, “Face masks should not be worn for competitive cheerleading ... because of the theoretical risk that the mask may get caught on objects and become a choking hazard or accidently impair vision.”
The theoretical risk was deemed a liability for the district and, therefore, the girls were not allowed to compete. Thirty neighboring schools competed during the competitive cheer season with the approval of their districts.
The result was a group of young women practicing routines for competitions that they would never see. It was emotionally devastating in a time when they needed emotional support the most.
As guidelines from the Westchester County Department of Health have remained unchanged since the beginning of 2021 and the New York State and AAP guidelines continue to shift, the path forward for the cheerleaders is unclear.
AAP guidance was updated last week, but not the wording noted above for competitive cheerleading. AAP guidance does state that athletes can participate without masks for vaccinated individuals, but at the moment mask wearing is still required indoors in school settings.
Nothing aligns; therefore, no guarantees are in place from the district for the team. The athletes and the families are frustrated and confused.
In a recent email from Alice Granger, president of New York State Section 1 Cheerleading, she noted: “In Section 1, we had at least 30 teams compete at some point during the 2 seasons. All of those teams practiced multiple times a week and I did not hear of any instances of any problems with a mask. [In addition], I am on the state committee and cheer teams competed throughout the state. We have had a meeting since the season ended and I did not hear of any problems with the mask from around the state. The athletes had no issue with practicing, tumbling or stunting with masks.”
Similarly, the coaches of the Scarsdale team stated the game day and competition teams practiced after school in the spring without a mask-related incident.
Our cheerleaders are exhausted from living in a state of uncertainty. While the fall season begins on Aug. 23, preparations are beginning now. The summer will include our athletes perfecting stunting and tumbling skills while the coaching staff will be working with experts to procure music and choreography.
The athletes and coaches deserve to know a clear path to competition exists.
Felicia and Matthew Block
Debora and Matt Zik
Isabel and Jonathan Finegold
Natalie and Jeff Reich
Jaime Goodman
Peter and Jennifer Godshall
For the parents of Scarsdale High School cheerleading
