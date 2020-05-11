The letter from Allen Panoff and Elaine Taylor-Gordon [“Assisted living, nursing home proposals need to be rethought,” May 1] promotes possibly the most mind-numbing reason to contest the proposed assisted living facility application along West Hartsdale Avenue that has yet been aired publicly. While there have been many serious neighborhood objections already voiced against the application, this letter takes the prize for effrontery. And let me be clear that I, too, object to the siting; I just don’t want my concerns associated with persons who seek to score points citing pandemic fears thrust upon an already nervous public.
While their argument that nursing homes (by extension to include assisted living) are documented hot zones for coronavirus-related morbidity is both obvious and true, how these facilities operate inside their walls is by no measure any indication that their existence represents a threat to neighboring homes. And yes, new national and state guidelines for management of such places will emerge, but what has this to do with local land use and zoning restrictions?
Casting a wider net would advance their argument to propose that hospitals be built “inland” and far from the populations they serve or other uses that trap would-be victims in the same boat: schools/busing, religious institutions, police stations, restaurants, multifamily housing, supermarkets, libraries, theaters — wherever people congregate and thereby surrender themselves to becoming susceptible to virus transmission. Should these varied uses be banished to the hinterlands were infection rates to become the new and highest concern of zoning and planning?
The threat to the public at large is not where such buildings are located; the only threat is to the assisted living occupants and the consequence of how the use of their indoor space is managed. Whether or not candidates for residence (or their health care designees) feel comfortable with their lodging is a matter of individual choice, not that of the neighborhood.
There have been many reasonable concerns advanced about the proliferation of assisted living facilities in Greenburgh and its environs. The aforementioned letter was not one of them. Indeed, what the letter is most indicative of is mere grasping at “flaws,” as if seniors were not already known to be at greater risk. Perhaps Greenburgh’s Comprehensive Plan needs to be redrafted to include planning for pandemics along with already acknowledging 500-year flood plains. Mr. Panoff and Ms. Taylor-Gordon, say hello to Noah.
HAL SAMIS
N. Washington Avenue
Hartsdale
