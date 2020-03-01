Jeanne Richman was an outstanding servant of every community in which she was involved: local, state or national. Brilliant in her intellect, far sighted in her vision, and direct in her impatience with pomp and fools, she was a kind, empathetic supporter of younger people trying to get active in civic affairs.
On a personal level, Jeanne was a generous friend to me and my family, and always a source of good advice … to say nothing of a great meal, produced miraculously at the last minute from “whatever was around.”
She bore the rigors of aging with good spirit and should be an inspiration to all of us.
VIC GOLDBERG
Axtell Drive
Editor’s note: Jeanne Richman, former Scarsdale trustee and deputy mayor (1975-79) and a recipient of the Scarsdale Bowl in 1991, died Feb. 23 at age 95.
