The road leading from downtown Scarsdale to Old Edgemont (Ardsley Road) is a steep, winding and uphill climb with a sidewalk on only one side. Last Sunday afternoon at approximately 5 p.m., my children (ages 7 and 10) were walking single file up the hill, along with their cousins (ages 11 and 13) and aunt (I won’t disclose her age). As they headed home up the hill to Old Edgemont, an adult cyclist and a child on a bicycle — both riding on the sidewalk — came speeding down the hill. The cyclist yelled at the pedestrians to get out of his way and nearly ran into them. The two bicycle riders sped through the group of children, forcing some of them to dodge to the right and others to the left. My son fell into a ditch to avoid the oncoming bicycles. Each of the kids demonstrated quick reflexes to avoid collision and to avoid jumping into the street. The bicycle riders continued speeding down the hill and did not stop to see if the children were OK.
Thankfully no one was seriously injured. But the risk of serious injury was clearly present. Common sense dictates that you shouldn’t ride a bike downhill on a sidewalk at a speed where you are unable to stop safely to avoid pedestrians. We shouldn’t have to train our children on how to avoid being hit by bicycle riders who place their needs above the needs of their neighbors.
Following this incident, I reached out to the town supervisor about adding signage instructing bicyclists to dismount. In the meantime, I ask that all of our neighbors demonstrate common sense by walking their bicycles down the hill from Edgemont Road to the Bronx River Parkway.
JOHN LASALLE
Edgemont Road
