I appreciate your publishing my Jan. 12 sermon in The Scarsdale Inquirer [“With Liberty and Justice for All,” Jan. 17].
As a messenger for the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington and the inspiring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I am grateful for the Inquirer as an extraordinary long-term media messenger.
The words and actions of President Donald Trump promote inequality and mistrust. Longstanding alliances like NATO, trade agreements like NAFTA and treaties like the Iran Nuclear Treaty, are undercut. The Kurds, faithful allies fighting ISIS with us, are abandoned. Immigrants are walled out, abused and vilified. Incendiary political rallies feature gross language, degrading epithets for rival candidates and baseless “Lock her up” chants. Abuse and ouster are visited on diplomats, the FBI, career civil servants, environmentalists, whistle-blowers, entire departments of government, Justice Department prosecutors and sentencing judges. The reason: they have not been 100% loyal to this president 100% of the time.
Inequality and subversion of the rule of law is seen in wholesale pardons for convicted felons loyal to the president, and in his interference in sentencing decisions.
Assertions and actions by President Trump that he is above all laws, that he may seek election and re-election help from foreign countries, that he is the chief enforcer of the law in America, all create national anxiety and a sense of inequality between America and other countries and among Americans.
Unlike the Obama years, when MLK’s dream seemed on its way to achievement, the current climate of derision and disregard for the rule of law, freedom and equality is fertile ground for anti-Semitic, anti-black, anti-woman, anti-other words and deeds.
Benjamin Franklin’s statement, “A republic, if we can keep it,” is a relevant warning. We must recognize as deadly severe the current threat to our democracy and use every nonviolent means to combat and reverse it. Dr. King knew of those dangers in the 1963 March and in Memphis, the night before his assassination. He knew that his dream would not be realized without a profound struggle.
A free press, reporting the facts without fear or favor, is critical to equality, justice and democracy. The Inquirer remains a leader for these values.
WILLIAM S. GREENAWALT
Lewis Avenue, Hartsdale
