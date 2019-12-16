Two weeks ago, the Inquirer witnessed dueling letters [“Pedestrian safety is a top priority for everyone in Greenburgh” and “Town board, not the ECC, must take charge of safety solutions,” Nov. 29] between Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and Edgemont Community Council (ECC) President Bob Bernstein. The takeaway, on balance, is a win for Mr. Feiner although with foreknowledge that the Town does not act consistently location to location. It seems as though what Mr. Bernstein’s letter objects to is that Feiner has extended a welcoming hand (directly) to Edgemont residents (not using the ECC portal) to participate in problem-solving input, RFP and the choosing of the usual suspects on the Town’s go-to list involved in sidewalk construction — this time for Underhill/Fort Hill roads. Curvy and lacking sidewalks, Underhill has been in the news before as the route that EMS vehicles would travel to and from the controversial Shelbourne Assisted Living [facility].
What seems to bother Bernstein is the Town is asking for input which he or the ECC has chosen to interpret as a “tasked” obligation for Edgemont citizens to become a fifth wheel. Edgemont pays taxes, so why should it be doing the Town’s work? says Bernstein. Does Mr. Bernstein really think Edgemont is now being asked to take over Town responsibilities, or is it really a letter about something not cited? Hopefully Mr. Feiner will not respond by hiring a private detective to suss out the ECC’s real but lurking dissatisfaction.
Looking closer at this nonissue by choosing another location, when Feiner formed a citizens’ committee to audit the Town’s response to traffic and safety concerns at Four Corners, the result was a lackluster RFP for a study and thereafter the hiring of a consultant committed to doing a fool’s errand. The result of this “collaborative” effort will be a study that fails to study the problem to anyone’s satisfaction. So be careful what you wish for, Mr. Bernstein. Indeed were Mr. Bernstein a resident of Scarsdale, would he object to Scarsdale’s seeking resident input for the Freightway project, calling such request unreasonable by Scarsdale’s government?
Nor do I recall that the ECC/Bernstein felt Edgemont residents’ private lives were impinged upon or a substitute for Town responsibility by providing input regarding the Ardsley/Fort Hill Road intersection.
Finally it seems that in the recent election an alternative to how the Town handles complaints or issues was a campaign point proposed by town supervisor candidate Lucas Cioffi of Edgemont. Mr. Cioffi proposed software mapping the chronology of how the Town could follow up: from the earliest reporting of a complaint all through the yin and yang to its final resolution. Embedded in the software was the opportunity for residents to add their two cents worth and satisfaction level as the mitigation neared the finish line. Oddly, given the ECC’s claim of speaking on behalf of all Edgemont, one would not expect Mr. Cioffi to beat Mr. Feiner so handily in Edgemont were voters in agreement with the issues raised by Bernstein in his letter. What votes for Cioffi do suggest is that Edgemont voters want to be “all in” whenever and wherever the Town commences to act on Edgemont’s behalf.
HAL SAMIS
N. Washington Avenue
Hartsdale
