I write responding to the Open Letter to Representative Jamaal Bowman published as a paid advertisement in the March 4 edition of the Inquirer. I wholeheartedly share my friends’ and neighbors’ sentiment concerning Mr. Bowman’s reversal of support of the Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021, but not their optimism. I see no reason to expect Mr. Bowman to pay any heed.
The rationale for Mr. Bowman’s retraction could not be clearer: partisan gerrymandering passed for 2023 means Mr. Bowman must no longer feign alignment.
Until January 2021, Scarsdale had a true pro-democracy/pro-Israel House representative in Eliot Engel, who to our fortune also chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee. Mr. Engel, however, cowered left in 2020 with the rise of the left-wing Squad, costing him the primary to the real thing in Mr. Bowman. With no GOP candidate opposing, Mr. Bowman handily won the general election.
Our district, which Mr. Bowman won in 2020, includes the Riverdale section of the Bronx, whose sizable and vocal pro-Israel constituency was too large for him to ignore. Thus, throughout his first year in office, Mr. Bowman somewhat departed from the Squad by showing support for Israel. This uncomfortably placed Mr. Bowman at odds with his closest colleagues.
What changed? Enter the hyper-partisan district gerrymandering for our next election that Albany passed on Feb. 2. Thanks to complete one-party rule in Albany, our district will expand next year into Putnam County and drop Riverdale. Mr. Bowman conveniently no longer has any need to show a pro-Israel façade.
I too plan to “register [my] disappointment at the polls in November.” But for whom, exactly? When was the last time the House district in which Scarsdale finds itself had a serious challenger to the Democratic nominee? I cannot recall. One-party rule in Albany combined with no serious GOP candidate for our district (itself a design of gerrymandering) means Mr. Bowman is free to ignore the commonsense pleas of Scarsdale and pursue his left wing, anti-Israel, anti-peace agenda unabated.
JONATHAN KOEVARY
Elmdorf Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.